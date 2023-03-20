Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial over 2016 ‘hit and run’ ski crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Gwyneth Paltrow will go to trial this week after being sued over a “hit and run” 2016 ski crash on the slopes — and the “Goop” founder could take the stand in her own defense, The Post has learned.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the health-conscious star for $3.1 million in 2019, claiming she seriously injured him when she was skiing “out of control” and knocked into him at a Park City, Utah resort on Feb. 26, 2016.

Sanderson said he was left with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and a loss of enjoyment of life — but lawyers for Paltrow say he’s lying.

The Oscar-winning actress countersued, alleging it was Sanderson who rammed into her and delivered a “full-body blow.”

The two will now face off in a Park City courtroom, with the trial kicking off Tuesday morning and expected to last eight days.

Sources close to Paltrow told The Post she will testify in her own defense, though it is unclear when she would take the stand.





Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued over a 2016 skiing incident in Deer Valley, Utah. Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Sanderson, who was 69 years old when Paltrow countersued in 2021, had told his doctor a year before the accident he was blind in one eye, the actress claims.

The retired eye doctor also “admits he does not remember what happened,” her lawyers wrote in the counterclaim.

“Ms. Paltrow remembers what happened very clearly. She was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff — who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow — plowed into her back … Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized,” the document states.





Plaintiff Terry Sanderson, center, says Paltrow caused him permanent brain damage. AP

“Other than his vision problems, he had 15 other chronic medical issues,” her attorneys wrote.

Paltrow’s lawyer also claim that the plaintiff’s doctors conducted brain tests that didn’t show “any deficits in his cognitive functioning” following the accident.

Eight jurors and two alternates were selected for the Utah Third District Court jury last week.

A judge ruled Sanderson was not entitled to punitive damages, and he can only seek $300,000 in damages, not the $3.1 million he had hoped for.

Paltrow, 50, is seeking a measly $1 in damages plus the cost of her legal fees “because her injuries were relatively minor,” according to court docs.





The accident happened on the slopes of Park City, Utah, and both parties say they didn’t cause the crash. Getty Images

The litigious doctor has said Paltrow was uncaring after she allegedly crashed into him, another claim of his that she denies.

“The undisputed facts do not support the assertion that Ms. Paltrow committed a hit-and-run,” her lawyers said, adding that even Sanderson’s ski expert “concluded that the evidence indicates that Defendant Paltrow’s post-collision actions were ‘reasonable under the circumstances’” and that she remained at the scene.

Lawyers for the “The Royal Tenenbaums” actress also took a swipe at Sanderson in court docs, saying despite his claims of being seriously injured, he has traveled internationally on multiple occasions since the accident including spending three weeks in Thailand, two weeks in the Netherlands, and two weeks in Central Europe.