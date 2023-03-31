Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Fought Ski Collision Allegation For Integrity – The Hamden Journal

Gwyneth Paltrow, who won the much-watched, two-week civil trial in which a retired optometrist claimed the actor caused a 2016 ski accident that left him with brain damage, says she fought the allegations because “acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.”

A Park City, Utah, jury yesterday found that Terry Sanderson, who sought $300,000 from Paltrow and said he suffered brain damage in the accident, was entirely to blame for the collision at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah. Paltrow was awarded the $1 she sought in a counterclaim.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow wrote on an Instagram Story. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Sanderson told reporters after the trial that as Paltrow was leaving the courtroom she whispered to him, “I wish you well,” to which he responded, “Thank you, dear.” Asked whether his lawsuit was “worth the trouble,” Sanderson replied, “Absolutely not.” He added, “I believe she thinks she has the truth.”

In addition to the $1, Sanderson could be on the hook for Paltrow’s legal bills.