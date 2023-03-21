Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at court as ski accident trial kickoffs

PARK CITY, Utah — Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at Utah court Tuesday as opening statements in the civil trial over a 2016 ski accident are set to begin.

The actress and wellness guru waltzed into Park City Court with a bodyguard just after 8 a.m. local time as she readies to face off with Dr. Terry Sanderson, who sued her in 2019 claiming she crashed into him after skiing recklessly and left him with a traumatic brain injury.

Paltrow countersued Sanderson, saying it was the retired optometrist who rammed into her at the Deer Valley Resort. She is also contesting his central claim that she did a “hit and run” and fled the site after the crash.

Opening statements from both sides will be presented Tuesday to the jury of eight and two alternates, most of whom raised their hand during the selection process when the judge asked them if they knew who Paltrow was.





Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at court as her ski accident trial kicks off with opening statements. KUTV





Sources close to Paltrow told The Post she plans to testify at her trial. TheImageDirect.com





The civil trial stems from a 2016 incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. TheImageDirect.com

Sources close to the “Goop” founder have told The Post that Paltrow is planning to take the stand in her own defense.

While Sanderson claims the injury left him injured with a concussion, broken ribs and permanent brain damage, attorneys for Paltrow have told a story almost completely opposite.

Paltrow claims that Sanderson was above her on the slopes when he crashed into her, delivering a “full body blow” to the Oscar-winning actress. Her lawyers also claim Sanderson had admitted to going partially blind before the accident and had a whopping 15 pre-existing conditions before he rammed into their famous client.

The “Shakespeare in Love” star also says she didn’t flee after because she was upset with Sanderson for crashing into her and told him as much.





Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued over a 2016 skiing incident in Deer Valley, Utah. Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow





Dr. Terry Sanderson, center, says Paltrow left him with permanent brain damage. AP

Sanderson was originally seeking $3.1 million in damages, but a judge ruled he is not entitled to punitive damages, and cut the amount he is allowed to seek by more than 90% to $300,000.

In her countersuit, Paltrow is only seeking $1 in damages and for him to pay her legal fees.