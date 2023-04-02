Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce Deliver Energetic Performance of ‘Just a Girl’ at the 2023 CMT Awards

The performance marked the “Cool” singer and the country star’s first collaboration

Jason Kempin/Getty Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce was the crossover we never knew we needed!

At Sunday’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, Stefani and Pearce joined forces for a fun, high-energy performance of the No Doubt hit “Just a Girl.”

Stefani, 53, opened the performance, donning a white mini dress with red polka dots and matching gloves, black heels, fishnet tights, a pearl necklace and two buns in her hair.

She was joined by Pearce in the second verse, who wore an all-black look complete with a corset and large bow on the side. The two musicians hugged each other after singing Stefani’s 1995 hit.

Jason Kempin/Getty Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani

Ahead of the ceremony, Pearce, 32, spoke to CMT about the performance and her relationship to Stefani. “She obviously is married to Blake [Shelton], which I’ve been on tour a few times with him, and we’ve gotten to know each other and struck up an unlikely friendship,” she said. “She asked me to do this because we really are friends outside of this.”

“She is such a true artist and such a songwriter,” continued Pearce. “I feel like we’ve really bonded over the songwriting, and I’m such a fan.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Carly Pearce

The performance marked Stefani’s debut at the award show. She last appeared on the show in 2020 alongside husband Blake Shelton, however, to accept their win for collaborative video of the year for their song “Nobody But You.”

Meanwhile, Pearce is nominated for performance of the year alongside Ashley McBryde and LeAnn Rimes. She is also nominated for female video of the year for her song “What He Didn’t Do.”

Pearce re-released her album 29: Written in Stone with live recordings in music city in March.

The album featured her hit song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with McBryde, which earned the country star her first Grammy in February.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

As for Stefani, she joined Shelton onstage earlier this week at his concert in Buffalo, New York, for a performance of their collaborations “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Since their collaborations, Stefani has become more involved in the country music scene. In September, she marked her in-person debut at the Grand Ole Opry. In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the warm welcome.

“I’m so nervous, I’m so excited, this is one of those things that you don’t dream about if you’re me — and then all of a sudden I’m here with Blake Shelton,” the singer said. “It’s a miracle, I’m so grateful, thank you so much.”

The rock star also got a standing ovation from the crowd after each song — which prompted Shelton to share how proud he felt on social media.

“I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness,” the “No Body” singer wrote.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

