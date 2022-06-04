Guy Pearce confirmed for ‘Neighbours’ finale return

Guy Pearce will return as Mike Young to mark the end of Neighbours. (Fremantle Australia)

He may have spent the last few decades as a Hollywood star, but Guy Pearce is excited to return to Ramsay Street to help say goodbye to Neighbours.

Pearce played Mike Young on the Aussie soap between 1986 and 1989 and said the opportunity to reprise his role “feels like home” after more than 30 years.

The show’s producers announced Pearce’s return in a tweet, with the 54-year-old star later providing his own reaction to the news (reported via Metro).

“It is very exciting and surreal at the same time being back on set again, however it feels like coming home,” said Pearce.

He added: “It’s where it all started for me professionally. I’ve been asked to come back on occasions over the years and wondered if it was the right thing to do, but once I knew the show was finishing, I knew I had to do it.

“While I’ve caught up with many of the cast I worked with on the show over the years, there is nothing like being here all together again.”

Neighbours was finally axed earlier this year after British broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would no longer air the show, leaving producers with a huge gap in their funding.

Pearce will join other returning Neighbours legends, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, for the final episodes due to air in August.

Guy Pearce played Mike Young on Neighbours in the late 1980s. (Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said he was “incredibly honoured” to have the star back on set and teased “a very special story arc” for Mike Young.

Pearce has become a major movie star since leaving Neighbours, appearing in The King’s Speech and Iron Man 3 as well as leading Christopher Nolan’s time-bending thriller Memento.

He is one of many actors who got their start on Ramsay Street, including the likes of Margot Robbie and Natalie Imbruglia, as well as Minogue and Donovan.

There has been an outpouring of nostalgia since the show’s conclusion was announced, with Minogue writing on social media that she is “forever grateful” to Neighbours for her success.

