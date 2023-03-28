Guslagie Malanda, ‘Saint Omer’ Star, Signs With Anonymous Content – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: French actress Guslagie Malanda has signed with Anonymous Content for management, on the heels of a career-elevating awards run with the acclaimed Alice Diop film, Saint Omer.

The French legal drama, billed as a contemporary version of the Medea myth, premiered to rave reviews at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Feature, before going on to be named as France’s 2023 submission for the Best International Feature Oscar. It’s inspired by a true story and follows novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) as she attends the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanga), a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. As the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama’s convictions and call into question our own judgment.

The film released in France by Les films du losange (and by Neon’s Super in the U.S.) won Best First Feature Film at the 2023 César Awards, with Malanda landing a nomination for Most Promising Actress. Pic was named one of the Top Five International Films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and secured additional noms at such prominent award shows as the Independent Spirit Awards, DGA Awards and Gotham Awards, among others.

Malanda made her feature debut in 2014 as the star of Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s drama My Friend Victoria, based on the short story “Victoria and The Staveneys” by 2007 Nobel laureate Doris Lessing. She also previously appeared in Amazon’s anthology series The Romanoffs created by Mad Men‘s Matthew Weiner, and will next be seen starring alongside Léa Seydoux and George MacKay in Bertrand Bonello’s sci-fi romantic drama The Beast, inspired by the Henry James novella, The Beast in the Jungle.

Malanda continues to be represented in France by Artmedia.