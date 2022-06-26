“Guns Have More Rights Than A Woman” – The Hamden Journal

Taraji P. Henson used her platform as the host of tonight’s BET Awards to speak out regarding the Supreme Court’s recent decision to reverse Roe V. Wade, a legal move paving the way to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives”.

At least twenty states are expected to legislate some restriction to abortion access.

“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman,” Taraji P. Henson said in her opening monologue.

Henson was originally lighter in tone, celebrating the success of Black entertainers in the room, before turning her focus to the bombshell news last week, that the Supreme Court was reversing the decision of Roe V. Wade after almost 50 years of being enacted.

Henson notes that guns have less federal legislation than women’s right to privacy.

“A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman that can give life if she chooses to,” Henson said.

She also thanked Lizzo for pledging $1 million dollars to Planned Parenthood.

Later, Janelle Monáe had words for the Supreme Court while presenting.