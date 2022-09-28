Gunmen kill teen football player, injure others outside Penn. HS

Two gunmen killed a teenage football player and injured three others in an ambush-style attack outside of a Pennsylvania high school on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The violence erupted outside the Roxborough High School in Philadelphia just after 4:40 p.m. as the boys were leaving a football scrimmage against two other schools, according to police.

The gunmen opened fire from a light green Ford Explorer, killing a 14-year-old boy and striking two other teenage boys.

The murdered teenager was shot once in the left side of his chest. He was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes after the attack.

A 17-year-old player was shot once in his right arm and three times in his left leg, while his 14-year-old teammate was shot once in the left thigh, police said.

One football player was killed in a shooting outside a Pennsylvania high school Tuesday. AP/Matt Slocum

A fourth victim sustained a graze wound, ABC7 reported.

Authorities said the surviving teens were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the victims all played for Roxborough High School, but sources told WPVI-TV that the murdered 14-year-old is a student at nearby Saul High School, which doesn’t have a football team.

Students from Saul are allowed to play on the Roxborough team, the sources said.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.