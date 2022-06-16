Gunmen kill four celebrating birthday at Denny’s in Mexico

Four people were killed and another wounded in a mass shooting at a Denny’s in Juarez, Mexico on Thursday morning, local officials said.

Two armed men allegedly entered the busy restaurant around 11:10 a.m. Thursday morning and opened fire, killing two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday, according to local news outlet Net Noticias. They were declared dead at the scene.

A third individual who was sitting at a nearby table was also struck and was taken to an area hospital after he was seriously wounded. Their current status is unknown.

Witnesses told police that the two gunmen arrived in a three-vehicle-convoy but were the only ones who exited the vehicles, KTSM reported.

Police have identified the three vehicles and are currently searching for the owners.

No descriptions of the suspects was immediately available as police continue to gather information at the scene.

According to the Chihuahua District Attorney’s Office, Thursday’s slayings raise the number of people killed in the border state to 50 this year.