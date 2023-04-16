Gunmen kill 7, including a child, at resort swimming pool in Mexico

At least seven people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, when a group of gunmen stormed a resort teeming with vacationers in central Mexico on Saturday.

An eighth person was seriously injured in the mid-afternoon shooting — which took the lives of three women, three men and a child — near the pool at the La Palma resort in Cortazar, a small town south of the city of Guanajuato.

Alarming video footage taken soon after the assault showed stunned adults and children walking dead bodies piled up near the pool.

The suspects began opening fire indiscriminately 4:30 p.m., before destroying the resort spa store and taking the security cameras that captured the horrifying mass murder, officials said.

Mexican officials were using a helicopter to search for the attackers after the fled the scene on Saturday.





It was not immediately clear who was behind the shooting, though in recent years rival drug cartels have gotten into skirmishes in the state. Authorities have not shared a possible motive for the attack.

Videos shared on social media also showed devastated vacationers wearing bathing suits while hugging their children.





“Heavily armed sicarios arrived and this is what happened,” said an unidentified man, using a word for hired assassins as he filmed at the resort in a video shared on the internet.

“After the attack, (the attackers) fled, but not before causing damage to the resort store and taking the security cameras and the monitor,” Cortazar’s security department said in a statement.





No arrests have been made and authorities are investigating a possible motive for the attack.

With Post wires.