Gunman walks up to North Texas police car, fires shotgun at officer’s head

A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman.

The two police officers in the small city of Sachse were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The gunman underwent surgery.

Sachse police did not release any information about possible motives for the attack. Sachse is about 60 miles from Fort Worth in Collin and Dallas counties.

“It’s frightening,” Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff said in a phone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But we are very thankful that are officers are safe.”

The shooting occurred at about 12:05 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Medpost Urgent Care, 7760 Texas 78 in Sachse.

The officers were sitting in a police vehicle at the scene of an unrelated call for service. While completing that work, the person approached the driver side of the car and fired through the window. The officer sitting in the driver side seat was struck in the head from the shotgun blast, Sachse police said.

The Texas Rangers were notified and responded to the scene. The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.

The mayor said he has been a resident of Sachse, population 27,000 for about 20 years and could not recall an incident where an officer was shot and wounded.

“Our officers’ training came in very helpful,” Bickerstaff said.

The mayor said it was still hard to believe that such a shooting occurred in Sachse.

“No one is exempt,” Bickerstaff said. “But it’s still shocking that it happened.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.