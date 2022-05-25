Gunman posted on Facebook before attack

Yahoo Entertainment

Colbert and Corden call out leaders after massacre at Texas elementary school: ‘Show a modicum of courage’

Stephen Colbert and James Corden both opened their shows Tuesday addressing the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas earlier in the day. At least 19 children and one teacher were killed when a gunman entered the school and opened fire. “Shortly before I came out here tonight, we learned of the unspeakable shooting in Uvalde, Texas today. And while we can add our prayers for the dead,” Colbert said to The Late Show crowd before taking a moment to compose himself, “there is nothing that could ever be said that can approach the immeasurable grief of those families. But while we’re at it, let’s pray this time our leaders show a modicum of courage in trying to prevent this from ever happening again.” Colbert then called on his viewers to vote out anyone who won’t work to pass new gun legislation. “Prayers won’t end this, voting might,” Colbert said. “So when you vote, ask yourself this question: Who running for office has publicly stated that they’re willing to do anything and everything in their power to protect your children from the criminally insane number of guns in America?” On The Late Late Show, Corden also called out the lack of action despite how often this sort of thing happens in the United States. “I don’t know what has to happen to change things here,” Corden said. “I am constantly shocked by the number of people who must think that this is an okay byproduct to never make meaningful changes to gun laws. And it doesn’t make sense to me. This doesn’t reflect the country that I think America is.” Despite President Biden’s call for lawmakers to stand up to the gun lobby, Corden has no faith that that will actually happen. “Nothing will change. Gun money will continue to get in the way of morality,” Corden said. “So, just as I stood here in this studio last week and I talked about a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, today, heartbreakingly, it is an elementary school in Texas. And I’ll probably be stood here talking again in another week or two about another place.”