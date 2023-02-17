Gunman kills six in rampage through Arkabutla, Mississippi

Six people were killed and another wounded Friday after a gunman went on a rampage through a rural Mississippi town, targeting both relatives and strangers, officials said.

The 52-year-old suspect — identified as Richard Dale Crum — is believed to have acted alone and was arrested following the carnage that spanned at least four scenes in Arkabutla, near the Tennessee border.

The bloodbath began when Crum pulled into the parking lot of a local gas station around 11 a.m. and allegedly fired into the car next to him, killing the driver, but leaving the passenger unharmed, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told CNN.

The gunman ran into the store before fleeing the gas station but drove straight to his ex-wife’s home nearby.

Once there, Lance said Crum allegedly killed his ex-wife and physically struck her fiance, who was at the home.

Crum then barged into his neighbor’s house and allegedly slaughtered two people inside. The victims — a man and a woman — were likely related to their killer, cops said.

Authorities said Crum was eventually arrested after a sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect’s car, leading to a brief chase.





Crum pulled into the driveway of his home, where he was apprehended.

There, police said they found a dead body inside Crum’s car and another lying in the roadway. Several handguns and a shotgun were also found inside.

Only one victim survived the killing spree. They were rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.





Crum was charged with first-degree murder and additional charges against him are expected in the coming days, authorities said.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement.

“His motive is not yet known.”

Two local schools in nearby Coldwater were put on lockdown until the gunman was caught.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the sheriffs in investigating the shooting.

