Gunman in FBI attack once had top security clearance: report

The 42-year-old gunman who tried to attack an FBI field office in Cincinnati Thursday once served in the Navy and Florida National Guard — and held top-secret security clearance for a nuclear submarine.

Ricky Shiffer, 42, who had been under FBI investigation for months, was killed in a shootout not long after he tried to make his way into the Ohio bureau with a nail gun while brandishing an AR-15 style rifle.

Shiffer had been an enlisted sailor aboard the USS Columbia attack submarine, a position that requires top secret clearance, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday. He served in the Navy from 1998 to 2003, the report said.

Shiffer also served as an infantryman in the Florida National Guard from 2008 to 2011, the report said. He deployed to Iraq in January 2010, and left the services months after returning from that year-long stint overseas.

Ricky Shiffer was killed in the shootout on Thursday.

The FBI also said it had Shiffer on its radar for months in connection with the US Capitol riot. But the Bureau added that it did not know of any “specific and credible threat.”

Posts made by Shiffer on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform indicate he decided to attack the Cincinnati FBI office out of revenge for the FBI’s raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Monday, the Journal reported.

“People this is it,” Shiffer wrote on Truth Social. “I hope a call to arms comes from someone more qualified but if not, this is your call to arms from me. Leave work tomorrow as soon as the gun shop/Army-Navy store/pawn shop opens, get whatever you need to be ready for combat.”

The area in Chester Township, Ohio near where the standoff took place. AP

Shiffer fled the FBI office when agents confronted him and was later killed in a gunfight with police along a highway.