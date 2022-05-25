Gun safety bills will not immediately be taken up in Senate, Schumer indicates

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged his Republican colleagues Wednesday to compromise on two pieces of gun safety legislation — but it could take some time for the bills to reach the floor.

During a speech on the Senate floor, the New York Democrat indicated that the chamber would not quickly take up House-passed background check bills in the aftermath of the tragic Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 19 students and two adults.

“Americans can cast their vote in November for senators or members of Congress that reflect how he or she stands with guns with this issue — this issue at the top of the voters’ lists,” Schumer said, appearing to indicate that the Senate needs more pro-gun reform lawmakers for any change to happen.

“In the meantime, my Republican colleagues can work with us now. I know this is a slim prospect, very slim, all too slim — we’ve been burned so many times before — but this is so important,” he continued.

On Tuesday, Schumer took the first procedural step to bring the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and Enhanced Background Check Act — both passed in the House last year — which would expand background checks for firearms.

Chuck Schumer urged his Republican colleagues to join with Democrats on two pieces of gun safety legislation. C-SPAN

It could take some time for the gun safety legislation to reach the floor. GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

Neither bill has reached a Senate vote and it is not guaranteed that they will reach the floor for debate during this legislative calendar. They will likely be picked back up following the Memorial Day recess next week.

If either piece of legislation makes it to a vote, it will still face a steep climb to reach the necessary 60 votes to pass in the evenly split Senate.

Schumer has held votes expected to fail in the past — with the aim of showing American voters where each senator stands.

“I believe that accountability votes are important. But, sadly, this isn’t a case of the American people not knowing where their senators stand,” he said Wednesday. “They know. They know because my Republican colleagues are perfectly clear on this issue.”

Neither bill has reached a Senate vote and it is not guaranteed that they will reach the floor for debate during this legislative calendar. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In the meantime, Schumer is expected to force a vote on the House-passed Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act on Thursday. The legislation is not expected to get much — if any — Republican support, as several GOP senators have blasted the bill over government monitoring.

“Democrats are working to pass this bill to combat domestic terrorism.,” he said Tuesday. “We will see whether Senate Republicans stand with us or stand with MAGA Republicans.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also delivered remarks from the Senate floor on Wednesday, calling the shooting “sickening.”

Chuck Schumer indicated that the chamber would not quickly take up House-passed background check bills in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting. C-SPAN

“We pray fervently that in the midst of this nightmare of grief, our heavenly father will make manifest to those families his promise in Psalm 34 that the Lord is near to the broken hearted.”

Schumer quickly hit back at McConnell’s sympathetic remarks, asking him if he would join Democrats in allowing a debate on a bill that would address gun violence.

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Schumer said. “We need action.”

The Texas school shooting killed 19 students and two adults. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Some members of Congress have urged the Senate to force a vote on the background check bills, with Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) saying that “the people want it.”

“The Senate should pass the background check bill. Right now. Make them all vote. It won’t prevent every act of gun violence but it will save lives. And the people want it. We must demand it,” he tweeted.

“We know there will be another and another and another attack if we do nothing. And we know who is preventing action. The Senate should immediately—at a 50-vote threshold—vote on commonsense gun safety reforms that the American people have demanded for too long,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) wrote Tuesday.