Guitarist And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Was 75 – The Hamden Journal

Wilko Johnson, the pub-rock guitarist who played executioner Ser Ilyn Payne in Game of Thrones, has died aged 75.

The musician, known for his energetic on-stage persona and influence on punk rock, passed away at home on Monday (November 21), according to a message on his social media accounts posted today.

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died,” the statement read, adding: “Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Johnson is best known for his long and storied music career but appeared in seasons one and two of HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which he played a mute knight who serves the king.

MORE FOLLOWS