‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio‘ Takes Best Feature & 4 Others; ’Marcel The Shell’ Wins Indie Feature – Complete Winners List

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was the big film winners at the 50th anniversary Annie Awards, which were handed out tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall. It came in with a leading nine nominations and snagged five wins including Best Feature and Direction. See the full winners list below.

Guillermo del Toro hustled over from the PGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton to present an award for Limited Series — and announced the winners as “La La Land — just kidding!” (Oni: Thunder God’s Tale was the real winner.) The Pinocchio honcho then accepted the award for Best Direction. “I wanted the f*cking Annie so much,” he said. “It’s the most gorgeous goddamn trophy in the world!”

The stop-motion Netflix pic also won for Best Production Design, Character Design and Music for a feature.

So just how will tonight’s big wins for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio factor into a certain widely watched trophy show happening on March 12? Well, since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 13 of the 20 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and six of the past 10 – went on to claim Oscar gold. But last year was an anomaly, as Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines won the Annie, beating out the eventual Oscar winner, Disney’s Encanto.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — another stop-motion pic, which was next with eight noms coming in — scored three wins tonight, for Indie Feature, Writing and Jenny Slate’s title voice role.

Pinocchio and Marcel the Shell will face off for the Animated Feature Oscar next month against Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — which was a two-time winner tonight — The Sea Beast and Turning Red. The latter Disney pic had the third-most noms coming in but went home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, it’s time to pencil in The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse in your Animated Short Oscar pool. It collected four Annies, for Best Direction, Editorial, Character Animation and Special Production.

Global behemoth Avatar: The Way of Water also had dual trophies tonight, for Best FX and Character Animation, Live Action.

Love, Death + Robots was the only other quadruple winner at the Annies — for Writing, Storyboarding, FX and Character Design.

The Cuphead character had two wins — one for the video games and the other for TV’s The Cuphead Show!

Three-time Oscar-winning Pixar CEO Pete Docter received the Winsor McCay Award, presented by Disney CEO Bob Iger. “[Docter] was 8 years old when he created his first flip book, which he still gives out as Christmas presents,” Iger said in his intro. “I’ve been the recipient of several.” The exec also told a story of how Disney first flirted with and then sealed the idea of buying Pixar. Docter’s Up was mentioned prominently.

Doctor, a nine-time Oscar nominee who won statuettes for Up, Inside Out and Soul, noted that “the work kind of has a life of its own.” He cited a number of influences, collaborators and mentors “and hundreds of others.” “It’s moments like this that make real realize how truly wonderful it has been,” Docter added onstage. “The only thing that would make it better was if there were other nominees so I could feel like I beat someone.”

Tonight’s two other Winsor McCay Awards in recognition of lifetime or career contributions were given posthumously to Evelyn Lambart, an early National Film Board of Canada collaborator who died in 1999, and Craig McCracken, the influential TV creator whose credits include Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Wander Over Yonder and Kid Cosmic.

ASIFA-Hollywood President Sue Shakespeare presented the June Foray Award for significant and benevolent or charitable impact to author, historian and educator Mindy Johnson. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement affecting the animation industry was presented to Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software. Cannon and Chardavoine accepted the prize.

The Certificate of Merit Award for service to the art and industry was presented to John Omohundro.

As the Annies turn 50, the evening also celebrated 100 years of Disney Animation.

Here are the winners at the 2023 Annie Awards:

BEST FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots

Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: “Everest Returns”

DreamWorks Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show Episode: “Pancakes”

Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

Andrew Kevin Walker

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Zootopia+

Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr. Big)

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Daniel Budin

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST FX – FEATURE

Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny

Avatar: The Way of Water

20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

Wētā FX

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

FX Production Company: Blur Studio

Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Tucker Barrie

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: (special production)

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Tim Watts

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Studio MDHR

Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Taylor Krahenbuhl

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Alberto Mielgo

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Jibaro”

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

The Cuphead Show! Episode: “Carn-Evil”

Netflix Animation

Ego Plum

BEST SPONSORED

Save Ralph

Arch Model Studio

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Soloists

Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

