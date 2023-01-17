‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ & ‘Marcel The Shell’ Lead Field

Two very different stop-motion animated films lead the way as nominations for the 50th anniversary Annie Awards were revealed today. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio from Netflix and A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On drew up nine and eight noms, respectively, with Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red next with seven.

See the full list of nominees in all 32 categories below.

It’s another big year for Netflix as its Pinocchio, The Sea Beast and Wendell & Wild will face off for the Best Feature prize against Turning Red DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Disney’s 2022 box office misses — Pixar’s Lightyear and Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World — managed only two nominations apiece.

Meanwhile, Marcel the Shell will step up in the Annies’ Indie Feature race against Charlotte; Inu-Oh; Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be; and My Father’s Dragon.

Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines led the 2022 Annies with eight wins including Best Feature. It also was up for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars as Disney films snagged three nominations with its Encanto taking the statuette.

Story continues

As for the top TV categories, Bob’s Burgers, Critics Choice winner Harley Quinn, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and Tuca & Bertie are up for Best TV/Media – Mature. The Best TV/Media – Children category will be a race among Abominable and the Invisible City, Big Nate, Moominvalley, The Owl House and We Baby Bears. None of the five was nominated last year in that category.

RELATED: 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More

The Annies also have a new category this year: Best TV/Media – Limited Series. The shows vying for that inaugural prize are Baymax!, El Deafo, HouseBroken, Oni: Thunder God’s Tale and Undone.

Winners will be honored at the 50th annual Annie Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25, at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood.

Here are all of ASIFA-Hollywood’s nominees for the 2023 Annie Awards, spanning film, TV, video games, commercials, music videos and more:

BEST FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red

Pixar Animation Studios

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

The Sea Beast

Netflix

Wendell & Wild

Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Charlotte

January Films, Ltd., Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog

Inu-Oh

Science SARU

Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be

On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

My Father’s Dragon

Cartoon Saloon for Netflix

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Prehistoric Planet

BBC Studios in association with Apple

Superworm

Magic Light Pictures

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

The House

Nexus Studios for Netflix

The Sandman

A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Amok

Boddah

Black Slide

The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio

Ice Merchants

COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

Love, Dad

13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia

The Flying Sailor

National Film Board of Canada

BEST SPONSORED

Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice

NOMINT

Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office

Illumination

Save Ralph

Arch Model Studio

Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories

Hornet

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Elinor Wonders Why Episode: [Rest is Best]

SHOE Ink. LLC

Gabby’s Dollhouse Episode: [Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins]

DreamWorks Animation

Rise Up, Sing Out Episode: [Name Tag]

Disney TV Animation

Spirit Rangers Episode: [Thunder Mountain]

Laughing Wild / Netflix

The Tiny Chef Show Episode: [Pancakes]

Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: [Everest Returns]

DreamWorks Animation

Big Nate Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting]

Nickelodeon Animation

Moominvalley

Episode: [Lonely Mountain]

Gutsy Animations

The Owl House Episode: [King’s Tide]

Disney TV Animation

We Baby Bears Episode: [The Real Crayon]

Cartoon Network Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: [Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner]

20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

Harley Quinn

Episode: [Batman Begins Forever]

Warner Bros. Animation

Rick and Morty Episode: [Night Family]

Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII Episode: [Treehouse of Horror XXXIII]

A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Tuca & Bertie

Episode: [The Pain Garden]

The Tornante Company

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]

Walt Disney Animation Studios

El Deafo

Episode: [Everybody Sounds So Weird]

Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple

HouseBroken

Episode: [Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?]

Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

Undone

Episode: [Rectify]

Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

BEST STUDENT FILM

Au revoir Jérôme !

Student director: Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Birdsong

Student director: Michelle Cheng

Student producer: Michelle Cheng

School: California Institute of the Arts

Synchronie Passagère

Student director: Julia Le Bras-Juarez

School: Supinfocom Rubika

The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World

Student director: Damaris Zielke

Student producer: Jiayan Chen

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

The Soloists

Student director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Cars on the Road Episode: [Road Rumblers]

Pixar Animation Studios

Christopher Foreman, Elana Lederman, John Lockwood, Jae Jun Yi, Justin Ritter

Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling]

Blur Studio for Netflix

FX Production Company: Blur Studio

Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz

Prehistoric Planet Episode: [Coasts]

BBC Studios in association with Apple

FX Production Company: MPC

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

FX Production Company: NoneMore Productions

Peter Baynton, Raymond Pang, Martial Coulon

The House

Episode: [special production]

Nexus Studios for Netflix

FX Production Company: Nexus Studios

Germán Díez, Álvaro Alonso Lomba, Hugo Vieites Caamaño

BEST FX – FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear

Pixar Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Pixar

Carl Kaphan, Cody Harrington, Hope Schroers, Jon Barry, Nate Skeen

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

FX Production Company: MPC

Aaron Weintraub, Warren Lawtey, Alireza Malmiri, Baptiste Malbranque, Mikhail

Donchenko

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Illumination

Frank Baradat, Simon Pate, Milan Voukassovitch, Milo Riccarand

The Sea Beast

Netflix

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Spencer Lueders, Dmitriy Kolesnik, Kiel Gnebba, Oleksandr (Alex) Loboda,

Jeremy Hoey

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Entergalactic

Episode: [special production]

Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang

Aziz Kocanagullari

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: [The Mighty Storm Gods]

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

Toshihiro Nakamura

StoryBots: Answer Time

Episode: [Taste]

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Henrique Baron

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Tim Watts

The House

Episode: [special production]

Nexus Studios for Netflix

Kecy Salangad

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red

Pixar Animation Studios

Teresa Falcone

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red

Pixar Animation Studios

Eric Anderson

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Tucker Barrie

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

Jorge Capote

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

Min Hong

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford

Beast

Production Company: Universal Pictures, RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions

FX Production Company: Framestore

Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo

Finch

Production Company: Amblin Partners Apple Original Films

FX Production Company: MPC

Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger

Jurassic World Dominion

Production Company: Amblin Entertainment & Universal Pictures

FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic

Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson

Peacemaker

Production Company: HBO Max

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Studio MDHR

Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna

God of War Ragnarök

Santa Monica Studio

Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla

Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team

Moss: Book II

Polyarc

Richard Lico

Potionomics

Voracious Games

Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia

Episode: [The Hardest Thing]

Disney TV Animation

Joe Sparrow

Entergalactic

Episode: [special production]

Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang

Meybis Ruiz Cruz

Love Death + Robots Episode: [Jibaro]

Blur Studio for Netflix

Alberto Mielgo

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

Rebecca Chan

Spirit Rangers

Episode: [Belly of the Beast]

Laughing Wild / Netflix

Marie Delmas

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Luck

Skydance LLC

Massimiliano Narciso

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

– Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Ida Hem

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

Taylor Krahenbuhl

Wendell & Wild

Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production

Pablo Lobato

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Lissa Treiman

exception / エクセプション

Episode: [Misprint]

Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix

Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー

More Than I Want To Remember Episode: [short subject]

Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios

Amy Bench , Maya Edelman

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

Daisuke ” Dice” Tsutsumi

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red

– Pixar Animation Studios

Domee Shi

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo

My Father’s Dragon

Cartoon Saloon for Netflix

Nora Twomey

Wendell & Wild

– Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production

Henry Selick

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots

Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine]

Blur Studio for Netflix

Rob Cairns

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: [Onari’s Kushi Power]

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy

The Cuphead Show! Episode: [Carn-Evil]

Netflix Animation

Ego Plum

The House

Episode: [special production]

Nexus Studios for Netflix

Gustavo Santaolalla

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red

Pixar Animation Studios

Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

Mad God

Tippett Studio

Dan Wool

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

Daniel Pemberton

The Sea Beast

Netflix

Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Episode: [Echoes of Eternity]

Adult Swim

Scott Wills

Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla Episode: [short subject]

Chromosphere / Kikutowne

Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Mike McCain

The House

Episode: [special production]

Nexus Studios for Netflix

Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Mad God

Tippett Studio

Phil Tippett

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

The Sea Beast

Netflix

Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Episode: [Let You Down]

CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix

Kaneko Yoshiyuk

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Episode: [The Knight’s Code]

DreamWorks Animation

Grace Liu

Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal]

Warner Bros. Animation

Mike Ruocco

Love Death + Robots

Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine]

Blur Studio for Netflix

Emily Dean

The Cuphead Show!

Episode: [A Very Devil Christmas]

Netflix Animation

Karl Hadrika

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Illumination

Nima Azarba

Minions: The Rise of Gru

– Illumination

Dave Feiss

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden

Strange World

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jeff Snow

Strange World

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Javier Ledesma Barboll

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal]

Warner Bros. Animation

Candi Milo (character: Witch Hazel)

StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Glue]

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Fred Tatsciore (character: Bang)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse

Episode: [special production]

Warner Bros Animation

Tara Strong (character: Harley Quinn)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode: [New Kids On The Block]

Disney TV Animation

Karen Malina White (character: Dijonay Jones)

Zootopia+

Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride]

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

David Bradley (character: Geppetto)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Gregory Mann (character: Pinocchio)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

Wagner Moura (character: Wolf)

The Sea Beast

Netflix

Zaris-Angel Hator (character: Maisie Brumble)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Cirocco Dunlap

Big Nate

Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting]

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan

Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling]

Blur Studio for Netflix

Andrew Kevin Walker

The House

Episode: [special production]

Nexus Studios for Netflix

Enda Walsh

Tuca & Bertie

Episode: [The Pain Garden]

The Tornante Company

Lisa Hanawalt

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red

Pixar Animation Studios

Domee Shi, Julia Cho

ETERNAL SPRING (長春)

Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc.

Jason Loftus

Inu-Oh

Science SARU

Akiko Nogi

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia Episode: [All In]

Disney TV Animation

Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell

Green Eggs and Ham

Episode: [The Sam Who Came In From The Cold]

Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix

Margaret Hou

Karma’s World

Episode: [Keys, The Inventor]

9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix

Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O’Brien, Fred O’Connor, Aiden McKenna

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: [The Stars At Night]

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment

Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Daniel Budin

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear

Pixar

Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red

Pixar Animation Studios

Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Dreamworks Animation

James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

The Sea Beast

Netflix

Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz

