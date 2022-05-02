‘Guiding Light’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actor Was 72

Jerry verDorn, an actor known for his work in long-running daytime dramas Guiding Light and One Life to Live, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 72. His family shared the news of the actor’s passing.

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

More from Deadline

Born on November, 23 1949, in South Dakota, verDorn graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially sought to be an English instructor but began his acting career with major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., which led him to New York.

Elizabeth Keifer and Jerry verDorn in ‘The Guiding Light,’ circa early 1990s – Credit: Everett Collection

Everett Collection

In March 1979, he joined the CBS soap opera Guiding Light as Ross Marler and went on to appear in more than 500 episodes opposite stars Kim Zimmer, Beth Chamberline and Maureen Garrett. In 1990, the actor scored his first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He later was nominated for the same category six additional times, winning back-to-back in 1995 and 1996. verDorn also reprised his role for the 1983 television movie The Cradle Will Fall.

In 2005, verDorn joined ABC’s One Life to Live as Clint Buchanan, acting alongside Erika Slezak, Michael Easton, Mristen Alderson, Kassie Wesley DePaiva and more. He remained in the cast until One Life to Live wrapped in 2013, spanning nearly 800 episodes.

During and after his acting career, verDorn co-hosted the annual Stars and Strikes bowling benefit that raised funds for the American Cancer Society and Autism Speaks.

verDorn is survived by his wife, Beth; sons Jake and Peter; a sister, Bonnie Simpfender; brothers Jim and Dan; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. A private memorial will take place later in the summer.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.