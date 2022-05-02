Guiding Light’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actor Was 72 – The Hamden Journal

Actor Jerry verDorn, known for his work in long-running daytime titles Guiding Light and One Life to Live, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 72. His family shared the news of the actor’s passing on Sunday.

verDorn was born on November, 23 1949 in South Dakota and graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially sought to be an English instructor, but began his acting career with major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theater in Washington D.C. which led him to New York.

In March 1979, he joined the CBS daytime drama Guiding Light as Ross Marler. The drama, set in a fictional Midwestern town, ran from 1979 to 2005. verDorn appeared in more than 500 episodes opposite stars Kim Zimmer, Beth Chamberline and Maureen Garrett. In 1990, the actor scored his first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He was later nominated for the same category six additional times. He won the Emmy in 1995 and 1996. verDorn also reprised his role for the 1983 television movie The Cradle Will Fall.

In 2005 verDorn joined ABC’s One Life to Live as Clint Buchanan. The series began in 1976 and ended its run in 2005. verDorn acted alongside Erika Slezak, Michael Easton, Mristen Alderson, Kassie Wesley DePaiva and more. One Life to Live concluded in 2013.

During and after his acting career, verDorn co-hosted the annual Stars and Strikes bowling benefit that raised funds for the American Cancer Society and Autism Speaks.

verDorn is survived by his wife Beth, his sons Jake and Peter, his sister Bonnie Simpfender and his brothers Jim and Dan. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. A private memorial will take place later in the summer.