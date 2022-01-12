Gugu Mbatha-Raw is a woman haunted by the memories of tenants past in creepy ‘The Girl Before’ trailer

If the chilling first trailer for The Girl Before is any indication, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Jane is about to learn the hard way that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

In it, we’re introduced to the character, who is looking for a fresh start after a personal tragedy. When she gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo), she jumps on it. There’s just one catch: The occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules, and, as the trailer explains, the house will gather data on its occupants “to improve the user experience.”

All goes well until she makes a shocking discovery about what happened to her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), and she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities between them (like the fact they look eerily alike). As she starts to dig deeper and the two women’s timelines interweave in increasingly frightening ways, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before.

A gripping adaptation of J.P. Delaney’s best-selling novel of the same name, the series also stars Ben Hardy, Rakhee Thakrar, Amanda Drew, and Ian Conningham.

Of his small-screen adaptation, Delaney tells EW that audiences can expect a “quite unconventional” thriller. “It’s very cinematic, and there’s a lot of emotional backstory and [there are] quite traumatic things at play,” he teases. “It’s a richer affair than some thrillers — it’s a psychological thriller that lives in a territory which you don’t see that often on TV.”

The miniseries is written and executive-produced by Delaney, with Marissa Lestrade co-writing episodes. Emmy-nominated Killing Eve and Servant helmer Lisa Brühlmann directs and serves as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken, and Ben Pugh for 42, and Ben Irving for the BBC. Rhonda Smith produces, and Mbatha-Raw is an associate producer.

All four episodes of The Girl Before hit HBO Max on Feb. 10. Check out the full trailer above.

