Guest columnist disgusted with what he hears at IU games

The IU men’s last-minute basketball loss to Wisconsin Feb. 15 brought the usual newspaper wave of opinions of what the players did wrong, what the coach did wrong, what has to be corrected if things are going to change.

I can’t be the only one who left Assembly Hall that night appalled by what some fans did wrong. Again. And I’m tired of hearing that nothing can be done.

A trip to The Hall shouldn’t be one a dad and mom, a grandpa and a grandma, feels reluctance to take a child to, even a 14-, 15-, 16-year-old child. What used to be exposure to a celebration of genuine Hoosier spirit, Hoosier love for the game of basketball and for that team out there in white, has degenerated primarily in the student section to conduct that shouldn’t be tolerated. Period. Exclamation point.

