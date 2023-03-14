Guess, Lennar, Freshpet, First Republic

Guess (GES)

Guess shares slid after the clothing brand and retailer posted lower than expected 2024 profit guidance. The company sees adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 to $2.80 versus Wall Street estimates of $3.5.

“For fiscal year 2024, we are taking a prudent approach to our outlook and expect a low single digit revenue growth, a solid profit performance and strong cash flow generation,” Guess CEO Carlos Alberini said in the company’s press release.

Guess’ latest quarterly adjusted earnings came in at $1.74 versus expectations of $1.31. Net revenue of $817.8 million came in above Wall Street estimates of $772 million.

Just two analysts cover Guess. The stock has one Buy and one Hold recommendation. The overall retail space has seen a slowdown, as inflation takes a bite out of consumers’ wallets.

Freshpet (FRPT)

Freshpet shares are down after the pet food company announced a $350 million convertible senior notes offering.

Year-to-date the stock is up 5%. Over the the last year, the stock is off about 34%.

The company’s sales increased 40% in 2022, with business nearly quadrupling over the last five years from $152 million to $575 million in revenue.

Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Lennar posted a beat on the top and bottom line for its latest quarter. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.12 came in above expectations of $1.55. Revenue of $6.49 billion also came in above estimates of $5.99 billion.

“In December, interest rates and sticker shock continued to constrain sales activity, while in January and early February, lower interest rates energized sales,” Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar, said in the company’s earnings release.

Home-builder stocks have rallied over the last couple of sessions after the 10-year Treasury yield declined following measures from U.S. regulators to shore up confidence in the banking system.

Lower Treasury yields translate into a decline in mortgage rates, which is bullish for the housing market. The industry has been in correction territory since rates increased sharply last year.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic shares rallied another 10% in after-hours following a day of gains. The San Francisco based bank rebounded 28% on Tuesday — its biggest daily surge on record. The session was a reversal from Monday’s heavy sell-off following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Investors saw a buying opportunity on Tuesday after the sector was hit in the previous session despite U.S regulator measures to shore up confidence in the banking industry.

On Monday, FRC was down a record 62%.

