Guerrillas blow up a Russian armoured train in captured Melitopol

DENYS KARLOVSKYI

In captured Melitopol, the Ukrainian resistance movement has managed to blow up a Russian armoured train as it was transporting soldiers and equipment.

Source: local media; Mirror of the Week, quoting the Defence Headquarters of the Zaporizhzhia region

Details: Eyewitnesses in Melitopol reported hearing explosions and gunfire in the area of the meat-packing plant. Local journalists later confirmed that Ukrainian guerrillas had remotely detonated an armoured train near the meat-packing plant in Melitopol.

The train consisted of 10 cars. The explosion was carried out under a car carrying personnel from Russian occupying units, who were rotating.

The explosion damaged two railway tracks. The armoured train has now been stopped, and the fuel and lubricant cars following the armoured train have also been blocked.

Background :