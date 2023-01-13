Guardians unveil ‘Progressive Field Reimagined’ projects and timeline

Rendering of transformed Terrace Club at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — Progressive Field is getting a facelift after this season.

The Guardians unveiled plans and timelines for a series of renovations and improvements to the ballpark, which has been the franchise’s home since 1994.

The projects, entitled Progressive Field Reimagined, are being funded with $202.5 million of the $435 million that was included in the lease agreement between the team and city that now runs through 2036 (with two five-year extension options beyond that as well). The rest of that money will go toward capital repairs (normal maintenance) throughout the life of the lease. Of the $202.5 million being estimated for the renovations, $67 million is coming from the Guardians.

The series of projects are largely aimed toward giving fans additional social spaces to enjoy, particularly in the upper deck, along with renovations to other areas of the ballpark. The team is also putting an emphasis on improving and streamlining the facilities used by the players, including new clubhouses and advancements on the service level.

Construction on these projects is expected to begin immediately following the conclusion of the Guardians’ 2023 season (essentially the day after the team’s final game, whenever that ends up being). The upper deck and right field renovations are scheduled to be completed by Opening Day 2024, with the rest of the projects finished by Opening Day 2025.

“Progressive Field has been a fantastic home to Cleveland Baseball since it opened in 1994,” said Cleveland Guardians owner, chairman and CEO Paul Dolan. “As the 11th-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, Progressive Field reimagined will continue to improve and extend the life of the ballpark.”

Rendering of Progressive Field building on E. 9th St.

Progressive Field revamped upper deck

One of the club’s priorities was to give fans additional social spaces. In place of the shipping containers sitting in the upper deck in right field, that area will feature wide open spaces that can accommodate large groups. That space will coincide with a building being constructed along E. 9th St. The upper deck all around the park will also feature grab-and-go concessions options, allowing fans to have a “frictionless” experience. Some of these areas will also include additional panoramic views of the city.

“As we sought feedback from our fans regarding what they’d like to see at Progressive Field, we continuously heard feedback that aligned with the success we’ve seen at the Corner Bar, and that is a focus on more social spaces and compelling fan experiences, offering unique ways to enjoy a baseball game,” said president of business operations Brian Barren.

Progressive Field E. 9th St. building

This structure will allow for the clubhouse expansion, giving the team the space for a new kitchen and commissary for the Guardians concessionaire, as well as additional storage facilities for the ballpark. The rooftop of the building will connect to the upper concourse to serve as a group space in right field. This building and the upper deck experiences detailed above are scheduled to be completed by Opening Day 2024.

Progressive Field Terrace Club (left field)

The Terrace Club, which is currently enclosed with glass, will be transformed into a multi-story, open-air section (in addition to an indoor area behind the seating) with an authentic-to-Cleveland Beer Hall. The team will also be implementing improved escalator/stair access to allow fans to move between levels easier. The 200- and 300-levels will feature terrace-specific seating, with the Beer Garden on the 400-level being open to all fans.

Progressive Field new clubhouses and service level

The home and visiting clubhouses at Progressive Field will be fully renovated for the first time since 1994. While one goal of these renovations is to improve the fan experience, the Guardians are also aiming to improve their player support systems and facilities. These include expanded and enhanced strength and conditioning and athletic training areas, improved kitchen facilities and more robust technological support for players.

Much of the project is geared toward fan experience, but a major part is also aimed at the competitive side.

“Year over year we are continuously striving to achieve our ultimate goal of winning a World Series Championship for the City of Cleveland,” said president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. “To achieve that goal, we need to provide our players the adequate space and amenities to focus on training, recovery and rehabilitation, and those will be the biggest focus areas as we build out the renovated clubhouse space.”As part of the clubhouse renovations, the Guardians considered swapping home and away dugouts but eventually decided to remain on the third-base side.

Rendering of Progressive Field Dugout Club

Progressive Field Dugout Club

The Dugout Club behind home plate will be redone and updated to include exclusive lounges to allow groups to have a private experience.

Guardians partner with bet365 but cannot have sportsbook in Progressive Field

Once the calendar flipped to 2023, sports betting became legal in Ohio. The Cavaliers opened a two-story sports book inside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, allowing fans to bet on games across the country while inside the arena.

The Guardians won’t have that option. While the team did announce a partnership with bet365 on the mobile betting side this week, Major League Baseball does not allow for teams to have a sportsbook inside any ballparks. Thus, the Guardians cannot have sports betting lounges or kiosks within the walls of Progressive FIeld. But they have discussed the potential for creating a physical area dedicated to sports betting just outside the stadium.

“We’re looking at potentially partnering with somebody,” said Neil Weiss, chief information officer and executive vice president of ballpark operations. “But it’s got to be outside of our gate lines … So anything we do will be on the edge of our ballpark and something small.”

