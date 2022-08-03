Guardians trade catcher Sandy Leon to Twins for pitcher Ian Hamilton

Cleveland Guardians’ catcher Sandy Leon congratulates Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase for preserving a win over the New York Yankees at the end of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

The Guardians certainly didn’t make many waves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. There was one move, but it was more of a ripple from a pebble while the team relies on its youth and internal options to contend for a playoff spot in 2022.

Franmil Reyes optioned to Triple-A: Franmil Reyes expected to be optioned to triple-A; Amed Rosario continues hot stretch

The Guardians’ lone move was to deal catcher Sandy Leon to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton.

Hamilton, 27, has a career 4.91 ERA in the majors and has a 1.88 ERA at the Triple-A level this season. He has been assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

The trade was largely to accommodate Leon, who in the Twins found an opportunity elsewhere. The Guardians had told Leon they’d support his moving on if such an opportunity developed.

“At the time we outrighted Sandy Leon from the roster, we had an agreement with him that if there was an immediate major league opportunity for him, we wouldn’t stand in his way, similar to the agreement we’ve had with other players in similar situations,” Guardians President of Operations Chris Antonetti . “Earlier today the Twins called and expressed an interest in a major league opportunity for Sandy, so we worked with them to accommodate that and in return we were able to get a pitcher that can provide us some depth.”

Ryan Lewis can be reached at [email protected] Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians acquire pitcher Ian Hamilton in exchange for Sandy Leon