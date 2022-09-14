Guardians P Zach Plesac dumped by agents after yet another stupid injury

Zach Plesac was apparently more trouble than he’s worth, at least for the people tasked with arguing his case.

The Creative Artists Agency, one of the largest talent agencies in the world, has terminated its relationship with the Cleveland Guardians pitcher one week after his latest bizarre misstep, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Plesac hit the injured list last Friday with a broken hand sustained from punching the mound in frustration after allowing a home run against the Seattle Mariners at the end of August.

It’s not often you see a baseball agent cut ties with a player like Plesac, who holds a 4.39 ERA this season and a 4.06 mark on his career. The 27-year-old is currently in his fourth year as a big leaguer and was set to see a significant pay bump next season when he enters his first year of arbitration. He is on track to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

However, while Plesac, the nephew of former MLB All-Star and MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac, has been a solid pitcher in a league where solid pitchers are always in short supply, his penchant for bizarre incidents entirely of his own making have cast a cloud over his career.

Zach Plesac’s career has been an odd one

Plesac’s first negative headline came in Aug. 2020, which you may remember being the first month of MLB’s return after its COVID-19 hiatus.

Plesac was placed into a three-day quarantine after it was revealed he went out with friends following a start in Chicago, defying MLB’s COVID-19 isolation protocols. Then-teammate Mike Clevinger was later quarantined for the same reason. The pair’s teammates were unhappy with how it all went down, with one telling reporters “they lied to us.”

Cleveland eventually optioned the pair from its big league roster (at their teammates’ reported insistence), then a bad situation got even worse when Plesac posted a tone-deaf video on Instagram attempting to justify his night out and blaming the media for supposedly embellishing the story while confirming every reported detail.

Story continues

He recorded the since-deleted video while driving with his seat belt off.

Zach Plesac’s career has seen some bizarre stories for the Guardians. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Plesac was eventually allowed to return to the team that season. The next year, he missed more than a month after fracturing his thumb while ripping his shirt off in frustration after a loss.

So that’s three straight seasons in which Plesac has lost significant time on the field because of a self-destructive incident. His now-former agents probably aren’t the only people frustrated with him.