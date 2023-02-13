Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Says Farewell to MCU Group

A new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has been released, giving fans a closer look at the final outing of this version of the Guardians.

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is once again written and directed by Gunn. It features the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel as they reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot.

Joining them are MCU newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, with Poulter playing the role of Adam Warlock and Iwuji playing the High Evolutionary. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.

