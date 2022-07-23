‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Drops At Comic-Con – The Hamden Journal

Consider Vol. 3 the end of Guardians of the Galaxy.

James Gunn today at Comic-Con for the trailer reveal of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

The trailer begins with them being attacked by Ravagers, led by Gomora. Star Lord tries to win back Gomora but she has no memory of them working together. Adam Warlock makes an appearance, played by Will Poulter, and the trailer ends with a teaser for Rocket’s past, the saddest creature in the universe. Gunn’s colorful spectrum motif is in full effect with all of them dressing in various astronaut suits. It appears that they also land on Earth.

Making a big appearance in costume was the High Evoltionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

“I’m pleased to be here,” he said before calling Hall H scum. “Thank you for aspiring for how vomitious you all are,” he continued to insult, “I can’t wait to dissect all of you and see what I can learn.” Sounds like he’s the enemy, and we get to see him the trailer too.

Castmember Chis Pratt, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter, Maria Balakova (as the Cosmic Space Dog), and Pom Klementieff were present.