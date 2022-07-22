‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Spin-Off Series ‘I Am Groot’ Debuts Trailer (Video)

“I Am Groot,” a series of realistically animated shorts starring everyone’s favorite tree creature, has still largely been a mystery, even though it debuts on Disney+ August 10.

Well, now we know a little bit more. At the Marvel Studios Animation panel on Friday, as part of San Diego Comic-Con, we got our first look at the series and it looks positively adorable.

Unlike other animated series, the “I Am Groot” shorts have the characters looking exactly like they do in the movies – and sounding like them too. Vin Diesel returns as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper is, once again, the voice of Rocket. Truly, the dynamic duo.

The shorts are written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, a veteran of “Adventure Time” and “Summer Camp Island,” and as the trailer suggests, it will maintain the irreverence and charm of James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

Gunn’s third (and final) film will be out on May 5, 2023. The first footage from the sequel is expected to debut Saturday at the big Marvel Studios Hall H panel at Comic-Con. But that isn’t the only Guardians-related content on the way; the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (also written and directed by Gunn) will be out this Christmas. And the new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, just opened at EPCOT at Walt Disney World. Truly, everything’s coming up Guardians!

