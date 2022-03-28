Guardians make initial rounds of moves, Opening Day roster gains clarity

Columbus Clippers infielder Gabriel Arias (13) bats during Wednesday night’s minor league game at Huntington Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Players only reported to spring camp about two weeks ago and yet, Opening Day is a little more than a week away.

It’s a flurry of a time crunch for teams to whittle down rosters and make a number of decisions as to how the Opening Day roster — which is likely to be expanded to 28 players — will look.

The Guardians on Monday optioned middle infielder Gabriel Arias to Triple-A and reassigned outfielder Will Benson and left-handed pitcher Tanner Tully to minor league camp. Those moves came one day after second baseman/left fielder Richie Palacios, outfielder George Valera and middle infielders Brayan Rocchio and Jose Tena were optioned to Triple-A. Catcher Bo Naylor and left-handed pitcher Kirk McCarty were also reassigned to minor league camp.

The moves offer a first glimpse of clarity toward the Guardians’ crowded middle infield situation, both in the major leagues and the upper levels of the minor leagues. A large chunk of the players the Guardians protected in the Rule 5 Draft were middle infielders, and that position group represents a sizable percentage of the club’s top prospects.

Arias, Palacios (who could be an option at some point in 2022 in left field as well), Rocchio and Tena will all see playing time in Columbus, though positionally it could become complicated on a daily basis. Tyler Freeman, the club’s top prospect who had his 2021 season ended by shoulder surgery, will also factor in that playing time split once healthy. Freeman and Jhonkensy Noel and Nolan Jones were moved to the minor league side to complete their road back from injuries.

Youth movement: Get to know the 14 Guardians on the 40-man roster yet to make their MLB debut

This round of spring roster moves leaves the Guardians, still, with several options amongst their infielders on the 40-man roster, a group that includes Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Ernie Clement, Yu Chang and Owen Miller.

Arias, especially, is a candidate to make an impact in Cleveland in 2022, though that won’t be happening on Opening Day. Rosario remains the club’s shortstop, but he’s also getting work in left field to see if some roster flexibility could be gained there. Once Arias is deemed ready, and if Gimenez is playing well at second base, it could further force Rosario’s migration to the outfield.

Story continues

“[Arias] had a great camp,” said manager Terry Francona. “He was terrific. We tried, and hopefully were successful, to explain to him how much we love him. Because on a day when a kid’s going down, sometimes that message isn’t readily accepted. I think he understood. I’m hopeful. This kid, we think his future is so bright. We don’t always maybe agree on the timetable, and we fess up to that. But we just think that if he can go to Triple-A and knock the door down, then he has a much better chance of coming to Cleveland not only ready to maybe stay there and not go back, but help us win. And that’s the hope.”

Piggy-back: Guardians must piece together unusual pitching plan to start the season

A year ago, Rosario spent the latter part of the spring in center field in an effort to accomplish similar goals. The initial performances in center left much to be desired, though the team felt he began to come around a bit with time.

“Last year that first game wasn’t real pretty and we saw what he turned himself into,” Francona said. “I think with some repetition, my guess is he’ll be fine. If he happens to miss a couple balls today, it’s March 28. Nobody’s going to remember later in the year.”

At least one amongst the grouping of Clement, Chang and Miller will make the roster as a utility infielder. The team also doesn’t have a natural backup at first base to Bobby Bradley aside from Josh Naylor, who’s Opening Day status remains a question mark. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti on Sunday that while Naylor returning for the team’s April 7 Opening Day game against the Kansas City Royals hasn’t been ruled out, the club won’t push it too much with him, either, and will instead keep his long-term interests in mind.

Clement and Miller would be able to be optioned to Triple-A if needed, though that would add yet another infielder to the mix in Columbus. Chang is out of minor league options and would need to be exposed to waivers before being able to be sent to Triple-A.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at [email protected] Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians make initial roster moves, Opening Day roster gains clarity