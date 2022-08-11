European-listed shares of drugmakers Haleon
HLN,
GSK
GSK,
and Sanofi
SAN,
plunged on Thursday on worries over the Zantac heartburn medication litigation. The first trial is set to begin on Aug. 22. GSK shares dropped 10% in London, as Sanofi and Haleon also dropped sharply. Analysts at Deutsche Bank said they don’t expect another glyphosate, but “it is very possible we may see a liability of some billions of dollar magnitude incurred.” Analysts at Credit Suisse note Haleon’s prospectus says indemnification “may” include liabilities from Zantac.
GSK, Sanofi and Haleon slump on worries over Zantac litigation
European-listed shares of drugmakers Haleon