Growth Stocks To Watch: Leading Metals Miner Forms New Buy Point After Earnings

MP Materials managed to grow revenue and earnings at an impressive rate in the two most recent quarters. Year-over-year earnings growth came in at 72% in the most recent quarter, to 31 cents a share. Sales rose 135% to $99.1 million.

MP Materials is a leader in the metal ores mining industry group, which ranks No. 12 of the 197 groups IBD measures. The stock, with its 98 Composite Rating, ranks second-highest in the group by that metric, outpaced currently by Australian firm BHP Group (BHP) which holds a Composite of 99.

The miner’s fourth-quarter earnings highlighted that “quarterly production climbed 10% year over year.” Meanwhile, their production of 42,413 metric tons in 2021 represents the “highest annual primary rare earth production in U.S. history.”

MP announced a strategic collaboration with General Motors on Dec. 9 to develop a fully integrated U.S. supply chain for rare earth magnets. According to the news release, “MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy and finished magnets for the electric motors used in the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV and more than a dozen models using GM’s Ultium Platform, with a gradual production ramp that begins in 2023.”

“2021 was a banner year for MP Materials, headlined by record annual production,” said MP Materials CEO James Litinsky in a recent news release. “In Q4, in addition to delivering strong performance, we began executing on our magnetics strategy, signing a long-term supply agreement with General Motors and announcing our initial magnetics facility.”

