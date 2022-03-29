Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch In 2022

Oil stocks and chemical companies dominate this stock screen featuring companies expecting at least 50% earnings growth in 2022 or their current fiscal year. Energy stocks Denbury (DEN), Earthstone Energy (ESTE), Catucus (WHD) and Matador Resources (MTDR) have analysts expecting triple-digit EPS growth. Wall Street also forecasts triple-digit gains for chemical firms Nutrien (NTR) and CF industries (CF).
The screen pulls up 18 stocks, with 10 of them hailing from the oil & gas and energy sectors. Other energy plays include Callon Petroleum (CPE), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Ovintiv (OVV), Northern Oil & Gas (NOG), and EOG Resources (EOG).
Pfizer (PFE), Photronics (PLAB) and financial play Ares Management (ARES) also make the cut, as does semiconductor stock Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL).
But conspicuously absent for the most part are tech stocks, which have dominated similar screens in the past. With the stock market indexes back into an uptrend, keep an eye out for any sector rotation that brings new names into focus.
Stock Screen For Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks
To make this stock screen of today’s fastest-growing companies, each stock must have a 95 or higher Composite Rating, indicating a passing grade in Stock Checkup. A 95 Composite Rating means each stock is outperforming at least 95% of all stocks in terms of the most important stock-picking traits.
Each of these top growth stocks must also have an EPS Rating and RS Rating above 80 to show strong fundamental and technical strength.
To avoid thinly traded penny stocks, the screen only included the fastest-growing stocks that trade at least 200,000 shares a day on average and have a share price of at least $12.
Boosted by big earnings estimates, several of these top growth stocks have also secured a spot on IBD Stock Lists.
Ares, Callon Petroleum, CF Industries and Matador Resources all make the IBD 50, as does shipping stock Costamare (CMRE).
On the IBD Big Cap 20 you’ll find CF Industries, Nutrien, EOG and Pioneer Natural Resources. Energy companies on this screen of top growth stocks for this year that also have secured placement on IBD Stock Spotlight include Diamondback Energy, EOG, Earthstone Energy, Northern Oil & Gas, Matador Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources.
Oil Stocks Dominate List Of Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch
Created in MarketSmith, this stock screen highlights top growth stocks expecting a 51% to 169% EPS increase in their current fiscal year.
Data as of March 28, 2022
|Company
|Symbol
|EPS Est Cur Yr %
|Comp Rating
|EPS Rating
|RS Rating
|Ind Group RS
|SMR Rating
|Denbury Inc
|DEN
|169
|99
|96
|94
|A+
|A
|Earthstone Energy Cl A
|ESTE
|151
|99
|94
|97
|A+
|A
|C F Industries Holdings
|CF
|141
|99
|99
|99
|A+
|A
|Nutrien Ltd
|NTR
|111
|99
|99
|98
|A+
|A
|Cactus Inc Cl A
|WHD
|111
|98
|92
|97
|A+
|A
|Matador Resources Co
|MTDR
|101
|99
|98
|98
|A+
|A
|Pioneer Natural Resource
|PXD
|96
|98
|99
|97
|A+
|A
|Commercial Metals Co
|CMC
|89
|98
|99
|95
|B+
|A
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|FANG
|86
|98
|95
|97
|A+
|A
|Costamare Inc
|CMRE
|83
|99
|90
|96
|A+
|A
|Ovintiv Inc
|OVV
|78
|98
|81
|98
|A+
|A
|Photronics Inc
|PLAB
|77
|97
|98
|92
|B
|C
|Callon Petroleum Co
|CPE
|69
|98
|89
|95
|A+
|A
|Northern Oil & Gas Inc
|NOG
|65
|98
|89
|98
|A+
|A
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE
|65
|98
|86
|89
|B
|A
|Alpha & Omega Semicondtr
|AOSL
|57
|98
|97
|98
|B
|A
|Ares Management Crp Cl A
|ARES
|56
|95
|88
|88
|C+
|A
|E O G Resources Inc
|EOG
|51
|98
|98
|97
|A+
|A
Follow Matthew Galgani on Twitter at @IBD_MGalgani.
