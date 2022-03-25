‘grown-ish’ Sees Six Original Cast Members Exit In Season 4 Finale – The Hamden Journal

Graduation means it’s time to move on. For six members of the cast at grown-ish, the season finale means just that.

The Freeform series.Season 4 finale marked the departures of Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).

Fortunately, the ensemble will have a few returnees. Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Trevor Jackson (Aaron), and Diggy Simmons (Doug) will be on hand to greet a new collection of students, including black-ish’s Marcus Scribner. Additional casting news is expected soon.

“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the ‘-ish’ family. This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return,” Season 5 showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly said in a statement obtained by The Hamden Journal. “For season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior (Marcus Scribner).”

Season 5 of grown-ish is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok. Alexander and Lilly also serve as co-showrunners. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

TV Line first reported the news on the cast members who would not be back for Season 5.