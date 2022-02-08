Growing public outrage in Mexico as journalists are targeted and killed
At least four reporters were murdered in Mexico in January, making it the deadliest month for journalists there in nearly a decade. Last year, the country saw nine journalists killed. CBS News’ Enrique Acevedo joins “CBS News Mornings” from Tijuana with more.
