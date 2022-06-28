‘Growing pessimism’ Kevon Looney leaves Warriors in free agency

Report: Teams interested in Looney pessimistic he leaves Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Since being drafted by the Warriors seven years ago, Kevon Looney has gone on to win three NBA titles with the team and become an integral piece of their on-court success.

So it’s no surprise that Golden State has made it clear retaining Looney, and other free agents like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr., is one of its main goals this offseason.

That hasn’t stopped other NBA teams from setting their sights on the big man, though a recent report makes it seem like Looney’s chances of leaving the Bay are slim.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that teams interested in signing the veteran center share a “growing pessimism” about the likelihood that Looney will sign anywhere other than the Warriors (h/t Bleacher Report).

“Looney is increasingly expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a multiyear deal after playing a vital role in their fourth title run in a span of eight seasons,” Stein wrote.

Vital is the perfect word to describe Looney’s postseason excellence for Golden State, where he averaged 7.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a starter in 12 games, beginning with Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals and ending with the Warriors hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

During an appearance Monday on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs,” Looney’s agent Todd Ramsar made it clear that his client’s final decision during free agency always will come down to what the player wants most.

Sure, there are other factors, like business decisions and state taxes.

But after playing his entire career with the Warriors, what could Looney want more than to stay in the Bay?

