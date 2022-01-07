‘Groveling’ Ted Cruz Mocked After Extremely Awkward Tucker Carlson Interview

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) found his name trending Thursday on social media for all the wrong reasons after what critics called a “groveling” and “humiliating” appearance on Fox News.

And it all started after he finally said something honest about the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, when Donald Trump supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Cruz this week called it a “violent terrorist attack,” in line with a Jan. 7, 2021, statement he made calling it “a despicable act of terrorism.”

Those comments enraged far-right conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson, a confessed liar who called him out over it on Fox News this week.

On Thursday, Cruz went on Carlson’s show to bend the knee, calling his own comments “sloppy” and “dumb.”

But in one of the most uncomfortable moments on Fox News, Carlson wasn’t buying it:

That led to Cruz becoming the topic of the night on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.