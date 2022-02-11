Grove Developer Rick Caruso Running For Mayor Of Los Angeles – The Hamden Journal

Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, who developed the Grove and a number of other high-end commercial properties across the Southland is officially running for mayor of Los Angeles. Long rumored, it became official when he fliled paperwork today with the City Clerk.

“I believe in the LA dream — and I know that we can end homelessness, crime, and corruption. But the politicians can’t,” Caruso said his newly-launched campaign Twitter account. “That’s why today I formally began the process of

running for Mayor of Los Angeles.”

Caruso added that part of his motivation for running is his heritage as “the grandson of immigrants from Boyle Heights.”

In both his tweet and the statement he attached, Caruso hit what are likely to be themes of his campaign: homelessness, crime, and corruption.