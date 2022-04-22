Grizzlies stun Timberwolves with 26-point comeback in Game 3

With the Timberwolves up big on the Grizzlies in the first half of Game 3, Karl-Anthony Towns blustered to his teammates.

“Yeah, we in Minnesota now,” Towns said. “Like I said out to the media, alright, cool. We’ve got to come back to our house now. I’ve only seen them at their house.”

A little while later, Towns saw victorious Memphis players hooting and hollering in the middle of the Timberwolves’ house.

In a matchup of young teams still learning how to win in the playoffs, Memphis proved to have a far better understanding in a 104-95 comeback win Thursday. Despite dropping Game 1 and falling behind by 26 tonight, the Grizzlies now lead the first-round series 2-1 entering Game 4 Saturday.

Game 3 featured so many big runs – in both directions:

12-0 Timberwolves

12-0 Timberwolves

15-0 Grizzlies

10-0 Timberwolves

21-0 Grizzlies

Minnesota got up big early by dominating defensively. Led by Towns (who finished with five blocks), the Timberwolves walled off the rim. Minnesota particularly keyed on containing Ja Morant, the Grizzlies star who feasted in Game 2.

But Memphis found enough counters.

The Grizzlies used a two point-guard lineup. With another creator on the floor, Memphis ensured the Timberwolves couldn’t as easily load up on Morant. The Grizzlies outscored Minnesota by 17 in the seven minutes Morant and Tyus Jones shared the court.

Memphis started Brandon Clarke in the second half. Clarke (20 points and eight rebounds, four offensive) really made a difference with his bounciness and energy.

Of course, the Grizzlies weren’t as bad as they looked while falling behind early. Desmond Bane (26 points) played well throughout the game. Morant (16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) did so many helpful things, even when not scoring efficiently (5-for-18).

And the Timberwolves kept shooting themselves in the foot. Towns committed multiple dumb fouls. He became less involved offensively (finishing with eight points on four shots with four turnovers). Minnesota didn’t call timeout as Memphis opened the fourth quarter with 16 straight points to cap that 21-0 run.

