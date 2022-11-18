Grizzlies star Ja Morant exits game with apparent ankle injury

The Memphis Grizzlies got a win on Friday, but are holding their breath on possibly losing Ja Morant.

The All-Star point guard exited the win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter after rolling his ankle while focusing on a rebound. Replay showed the foot of Luguentz Dort hitting Morant’s lower leg at an awkward angle, causing it to bend to the side.

Morant had to be helped off the court.

The Grizzlies notched a 121-110 win minutes later.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters after the game that Morant had “tweaked” his ankle, but the team wouldn’t know more until additional testing is performed on Saturday.

Morant having to miss any time due to that ankle would be a significant loss for the Grizzlies, and most basketball fans as well. Last year’s NBA Most Improved Player entered Friday averaging 29.3 points, 6.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game in 13 games so far this year after signing a five-year deal worth up to $231 million last offseason.

At the time of his exit, Morant had 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the 10-6 Grizzlies.