Grimes and hacker Chelsea Manning are reportedly dating

Hours after it was revealed Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child together, the singer had a new update for fans: the couple broke up again. And if a new report is to be believed, she has already moved on.

According to Page Six, Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher) is dating whistleblower and activist Chelsea Manning and “they’re getting serious.”

“They U-Hauled it,” a source claimed of the relationship. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”

The women have been interacting on Twitter since at least December.

While Grimes hasn’t commented on her possible new relationship, she did tweet that she and Musk “have broken up,” but called Tesla founder “my best friend and the love of my life.”

The 33-year-old singer, who covers April’s Vanity Fair, accidentally revealed during the interview she and Musk welcomed a baby girl together via surrogate in December. Naturally, their little one doesn’t have a run-of-the-mill name.

“Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk,” Grimes told the magazine, noting they call the baby Y. Musk, 50, and the singer are parents to son X Æ A-12 (pronounced “X A.I. Archangel”) or “X” for short — and it wasn’t an easy pregnancy.

Grimes told Vanity Fair she “kept collapsing” while carrying X, who turns 2 in May, and that she thought she could die.

“He was pressing on my nerves,” she says. “I took a few steps and collapsed. It was kind of scary, because you don’t want to fall a lot when you’re eight months pregnant. So I would just crawl to the bathroom and crawl back or whatever… I hemorrhaged. It was scary.”

As for her relationship status with Musk, at the time of the interview, Grimes called him her “boyfriend.”

“There’s no real word for it,” she said, noting they are “very fluid.”

“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she explained, saying they are happy. “This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free.”