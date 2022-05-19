‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars launch PSA for reproductive rights

Ellen Pompeo and Grey’s Anatomy co-stars made a PSA ahead of Roe v. Wade’s likely reversal. (Photo: Getty Images)

The stars of Grey’s Anatomy launched a self-made PSA about reproductive rights ahead of Roe v. Wade‘s likely reversal. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone and Kate Burton want women to be armed with knowledge as the SCOTUS decision looms.

“Knowledge is power. It’s time for you to be in the know,” Pompeo says. “Remember, you can get pregnant the first time you have sex. You can get pregnant if you don’t consent.”

The PSA directs people to the Bedsider Birth Control Support Network, an organization that helps women, ages 18 to 29, get access to birth control.

“Get on birth control, now,” Wilson says.

“Any form that is reliable,” Pompeo adds.

Pompeo and her co-stars urge women to buy pregnancy tests and test every four to five weeks.

“Every four to five weeks may seem like a lot, but time is of the essence with the law,” Wilson warns.

“If you find out you are pregnant and do not want to be, you have very little time,” McKidd says. “This is a terrible time and everyone is afraid.”

Pompeo adds: “But options keep a woman powerful. You are powerful.”

Many celebrities have denounced the Supreme Court’s leaked draft majority opinion to strike down Roe v. Wade. More than 150 musicians, entertainers, and influencers, including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Megan Thee Stallion, took part in Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign. The organization ran a full-page ad in the May 13 edition of The New York Times.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” it began. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion. We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

