Grey’s Anatomy Renewed for Season 20 at ABC, Names New Showrunner

Grey’s Anatomy still has a pulse: ABC has renewed the hit medical drama for Season 20, TVLine has learned. In addition, the network announced that executive producer Meg Marinis will take the reins as showrunner next season, replacing the departing Krista Vernoff.

The renewal extends the show’s record as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history; Grey’s premiered on ABC back in 2005. It’s still a ratings powerhouse, ranking as ABC’s top entertainment series in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Season 19 finale is set to air Thursday, May 18.

More from TVLine

Marinis has been an executive producer on Grey’s since Season 15; she started as a writer’s production assistant on the show way back in Season 3 and worked her way up to staff writer and then to EP, penning a total of 35 episodes along the way. She’ll take over for Vernoff, who announced her departure from Grey’s and Station 19 back in January.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers’ rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

Grey’s has gone through a changing of the guard in front of the camera as well: Series star Ellen Pompeo is no longer a full-time cast member, with her final episode as a series regular airing last month. However, she’s slated to return as Meredith Grey periodically, including for May’s season finale and at least one episode prior to that.

Story continues

The current cast includes a slew of fresh faces that were brought in at the start of Season 19 to play the new class of first-year surgical residents. Other regulars include Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Chris Carmack as Link Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you glad that Grey’s is scrubbing back in for Season 20? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the renewal.

Launch Gallery: 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Already Axed? What’s Still on the Bubble?

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.