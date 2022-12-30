Greta Thunberg trolls Andrew Tate in tweet over arrest in Romania

Talk about a heated environment.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is giving incendiary influencer Andrew Tate a taste of his own medicine following his recent arrest.

“This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” Thunberg tweeted.

Tate and his brother Tristen were detained on kidnapping and rape charges Thursday after the controversial social media star tweeted a video response to one of Thunberg’s tweets.

In it, Tate asks someone off-camera to bring him pizza and “make sure that these boxes are not recycled” as he’s handed two pies from Jerry’s Pizza — a local chain in Romania.

The video was all authorities needed to pinpoint the former kickboxer’s location and make their arrest.

The spat between the 19-year-old activist and 36-year-old influencer started earlier this week when Tate tagged her in a post showing off his 33 cars and asked for her address so he could continue to brag that they contribute significantly to pollution.

In response back, Thunberg tweeted, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld–[email protected]”

The jab prompted Tate to make his ill-fated video response, which led Romanian police in full tactical gear to storm Tate’s villa with a battering ram.

Andrew Tate with the pizza boxes from Jerry’s Pizza in Romania. Andrew Tate

Tate and his brother have been accused of holding two young women — one with American citizenship and one Romanian — against their will in Tate’s Villa. During this time, they reported being “sexually exploited” and forced to participate in pornographic demonstrations that were documented and spread throughout social media platforms.

The brothers were questioned over the allegations on April 11 but released after five hours.

During the raid, police recovered various weapons, including several firearms, a knuckle duster, a hatchet, and swords of varying lengths.

Romania police ready their battering ram to make entry into Tate’s villa.

Tate being escorted into police headquarters following his arrest.



Tate and his brother Tristen were detained on kidnapping and rape charges.

Pictures of some of the contraband collected from Tate’s villa.



Video of Tate being escorted into a car and flanked by two officers was shared shortly after the news broke.

In the past, the loud-mouth influencer was banned from Twitter for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. He was reinstated last month.

In the past year, Tate was banned from YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram for promoting hate speech and misogyny.