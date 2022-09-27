‘Grendel’ Series Not Going Forward At Netflix, Could Be Shopped Elsewhere – The Hamden Journal

Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali is set to star in the titular role. The series, written and executive produced by Resident Evil and Supernatural alum Andrew Dabb, comes out of Netflix’s first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment.

The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere.

Also cast are Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Time Traveler’s Wife), Julian Black Antelope (The Flash, Debris), Madeline Zima (Californication, Hacks), Kevin Corrigan (Scenes from an Empty Church, The Get Down), Emma Ho (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Expanse), Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen), Brittany Allen (What Keeps You Alive)and Andy Mientus (The Flash, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings). Read more about their characters below.

Grendel, which has Dabb also serve as showrunner, follows Hunter Rose (Ali), a gifted fencer, writer and assassin, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love. He goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them?

Wagner executive produces the series alongside Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue. Rachel Goldberg directs the first two episodes of the series.

Dark Horse Entertainment and Netflix are collaborating on The Umbrella Academy, Jonas Åkerlund’s Polar and are currently in production on the animated series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

Netflix recently renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season and has a slate of projects in the works with Dark Horse, including Mind MGMT and Revenge Inc.

Netflix’s genre portfolio includes Stranger Things, Arcane, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Shadow & Bone, Vikings: Valhalla, Sweet Tooth, Lost in Space and Black Mirror as well as the upcoming Wednesday, The Midnight Club, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, 3 Body Problem, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender.