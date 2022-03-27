Greig Fraser Of ‘Dune’ Wins 2022 Oscar For Best Cinematography – The Hamden Journal

At the 94th Academy Awards, Dune‘s Greig Fraser landed his first Oscar for Best Cinematography, joking that he was happy his award was up early in the broadcast, so that he could “get out and get to the bar.”

“Denis Villeneuve, sir, Master Denis,” Fraser continued, praising the film’s director. “He’s brought a whole group of unknown actors together to make an amazing movie, along with our lovely producers.”

The DP then went on to thank his collaborators and fellow nominees, including production designer Patrice Vermette, VFX supervisor Paul Lambert, makeup and hair designer Donald Mowat and costume designer Jacqueline West, before paying tribute to his crew, and then his wife and kids.

“Allowing a middle-aged man to go out and play with his friends in the sand dunes for six months is pretty amazing, so thank you,” he said in closing. “I’ll be home in time for dinner.”

While Fraser prevailed tonight over strong competition, including The Power of the Dog‘s Ari Wegner, The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Bruno Delbonnel, West Side Story‘s Janusz Kaminski and Nightmare Alley‘s Dan Laustsen, he was also considered a top contender throughout awards season, having previously been nominated for his work on Garth Davis’ 2016 drama, Lion. On the road to Oscar, he picked up a BAFTA Award, an ASC Award and Camerimage’s Bronze Frog, among other accolades.

Dune is nominated in a total of 10 categories—the others being Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, CineCostume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Editing, Visual Effects and Sound. Thus far, the film has also claimed statuettes for Production Design, Original Score, Editing and Sound.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures is based on Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel of the same name. It tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of a noble family who is thrust into a war within the deserts of the inhospitable planet Arrakis, after finding himself entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset in the galaxy. Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth adapted the script. Dune has thus far grossed more than $400M worldwide, with Legendary and Warner Bros. having greenlit a sequel back in October. It’s slated for release on October 20, 2023.