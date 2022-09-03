Greg Norman’s latest bid to shake up golf

Greg Norman arriving at the LIV tournament in Boston via a parachute – SHUTTERSTOCK

If there was any question that Greg Norman is not the traditionalists’ cup of Darjeeling then the chief executive of the Saudi-funded rebel circuit removed all doubt by arriving by parachute on the first tee of the LIV event in Boston and then announcing that his players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition.

In a whacky video posted on TikTok – the social media network presumably not on the overwhelming majority of smartphones owned by golfing purists – Norman inevitably made great play of the pros being able to bear their legs from Saturday’s second round and onwards. “The first league or tour ever to make it official,” the Australian said.

Tiger Woods has long lobbied the PGA Tour to allow shorts, with his entreaties to Sawgrass HQ increasing after the DP World Tour permitted its members to expose their kneecaps in practice rounds in 2016.

In 2020, after the PGA Tour had reluctantly adopted this policy, the then European Tour went a step further because of the intense heat at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on the edge of the Kruger National Park. The Tour claimed “history is being made” as shorts were given the green light for all four rounds, with Ernie Els declaring: “I think this could be a game-changer for golf which could end up enhancing the product.”

Since then, nothing. Until now. And Phil Mickelson believes that this seemingly petty issue – which will leave many outsiders giggling in befuddlement – does matter, in the bigger picture of its stated aim to bring in a younger audience. “There’s no question LIV is disruptive,” he said. “We’ve made some major disruption to the sport of golf, and have created some really unique opportunities for players and fans. And we’re just getting started.’’

Certainly, the LIV rebels will be disruptive at the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship event that begins at Wentworth on Thursday. Far from trying to dissuade players such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Americans like Patrick Reed from traversing the Atlantic between its events – LIV Chicago immediately follows the PGA – Telegraph Sport has learned that Norman’s circuit has chartered a private jet to take players, caddies and fans to and from London.

LIV golfers are banned from the PGA Tour but until the court case is heard in February, they are free to compete on the European circuit. “It looks like LIV have actually encouraged their players to show up and make it an uncomfortable week at Wentworth,” a source said. “Eighteen are doing so and there are bound to be flashpoints, if not with the Surrey galleries then definitely between the LIV players and those loyal to the Tour.”

Telegraph Sport revealed on Thursday that LIV players intend to attend one of both of the key meetings in the Wentworth clubhouse – the Tour’s AGM on Monday and the players’ meeting on Tuesday – where they will challenge officials about the “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour. They have been barred from appearing in the Wednesday pro-am and been asked not to wear LIV logos but the Tour hierarchy is powerless to stop them from, as one player put it, “high-jacking the proceedings”. It is understood that there are plans in the locker room to “ambush” any attempted LIV-takeover the meetings with actions that include passing a motion to show the players they are unwelcome on Tour.

“The matter is in the hands of the courts so a vote or anything like that would not make much material difference, but some of the guys do think it important to make a stance,” a Tour pro told Telegraph Sport. “They’ve made their choice to take the millions and join LIV – fair enough. But what has p—-d off many of us is that they want their cake and eat it and are slagging off the Tour that helped make them. It’s a huge tournament and players will be concentrating on their own games but there will be ill-feeling.”

Martin Kaymer assumes the same. “Of course, there will be friction there and that’s why I’m not going,” he told Golf Digest. “I do love the European Tour and I do like Wentworth. [But] I don’t know why I should fly to England, [and] be on the golf course for four or five days where you are not that welcome.”

The two-time major winner was originally down to play but his decision came after Rory McIlroy’s declaration that he “won’t be able to stomach” seeing the rebels at the West Course. “I love Rory but just wish he wouldn’t say things like that – there is no need,” another LIV player told Telegraph Sport.

“I just hope the Tour does not put all the LIV guys out together as they did in Scotland, because that could just invite heckling and ugly scenes. That would be their fault and wouldn’t be good for anyone.”