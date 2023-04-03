Greg Norman reveals plans for LIV Golf celebration at Masters

Greg Norman (left) is planning a big LIV celebration if one of his rebels wins at Augusta (Getty Images)

Greg Norman has revealed that LIV Golf’s players are planning a group celebration if one of their number wins The Masters this week.

18 players who have joined the breakaway, Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series are set to compete this weekend at Augusta National.

Former green jacket winner Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith, who took his maiden major title at The Open last year, are among the LIV players who could contend.

Golfers who have elected to join the series are currently unable to play on the PGA Tour, but those that qualify for the Masters have been allowed to enter and play in the year’s first major championship.

Norman, the public face and commissioner of the rebel series, admitted he would have “goosebumps” if one of his recruits secures victory – with the rest of the LIV representation likely to join in the celebrations.

“They are saying no matter who wins, no matter who is in that position, we are going to be there,” Norman – who finished second at The Masters in 1986, 1987 and 1996 – told NewsCorp.

“They are all going to be there on the 18th green. When you walk up 18, your caddie hugs you then you see your wife or your mum and dad.

“Now, to have those 17 other guys there, that’s the spirit we want.”

Brooks Koepka took victory in the third LIV event of the year in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

The four-time major champion’s return to form suggests he could be another potential challenger having finished as a runner-up in 2019.

Alongside Johnson, ex-Masters winners Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel are all set to return to the Augusta course.

With Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm all in excellent touch during recent events on the PGA Tour, Norman believes the tournament is set up perfectly.

“I compliment the Masters on letting the players play because now they have got the best field and they are actually now the true Super Bowl,” Norman said.

“If I’m the Masters I would want on Sunday DJ or Brooks [Koepka] or Cam, any of those guys, against Rory and Jon Rahm. Can you imagine what the TV ratings would be like?

“It’s what the people want. It’s what TV wants. The ratings will be far higher than any other ratings if you’ve got Rory playing any one of our top guys.”

The Masters begins on Thursday 6 April.

