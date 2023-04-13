Greg James was hit on the head by a bus

Greg James had a run in with a bus. (Getty Images)

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James has revealed that he was recently hit by a bus.

The broadcaster told the story on Elizabeth Day’s podcast How to Fail and revealed how exactly you get hit on the head by a bus and live to tell the tale.

James said the bus driver “swooped in so quickly he hit my head. Actually hit my head. I was on the pavement.”

He continued: “I went ‘Mate, you’ve just hit me in the head with your bus!’ And he went: ‘Oh, shut up!‘ What do you mean shut up, you’ve just hit me on the head with your bus! Look how big your bus is!”

Read more: Greg James details viral meeting with fan on a train

James also confessed to getting angry with transport, particularly cars when he’s cycling: “I get so cross with cars. You feel so vulnerable.

“I have fantasies where I’m like, If that person gets too close to me and they stop at the next traffic lights, I’m going to go over there and kick that wing mirror off.”

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James. (BBC)

James recently went viral over another, more positive transport incident. The Radio 1 Breakfast host was sat on a train when he received a tweet from a fan asking if he was sat by her mum.

The fan tweeted the radio host: “My mum thinks she’s sat next to you on a train from Edinburgh right now so if you could confirm that would be amazing, her name is Jane and she’s just had a white wine and says you are on red x”.

James retweeted the post then posted a video of his own. The short clip showed James on the train with his wine before zooming in on a woman on a table opposite.

He then introduced himself to the woman and posted a picture of them enjoying a glass of wine together.